Chakra GNU/Linux developer Neofytos Kolokotronis informed users of the Linux-based operating system originally based on Arch Linux about the latest software updates that landed in the stable repositories and are available for installation.

If you’ve been waiting for a new, big update of your Chakra GNU/Linux distribution, here it is. It includes many of the latest applications and technologies, including Linux kernels 4.8.6 and 3.16.38 LTS, the LibreOffice 5.2.4 office suite, GRUB 2.02 Beta 3 bootloader, as well as KDE Frameworks 5.29.0 and linux-firmware 20161005.9c71af9.

The list of goodies included in this last major update for Chakra GNU/Linux continues with the SDDM 0.14.0.r26.17ccb31 display manager, FFmpeg 2.8.9 multimedia backend, CUPS (Common Unix Printing System) 2.2.1, CMake 3.7.1 compiler, Rust 1.14.0 programming language, Vim 8.0.0086 text editor, and Steam 1.0.0.54.

Other than that, users will get the Mesa 12.0.3 3D Graphics Library, Nvidia 370.28, 340.98, and 304.132 proprietary graphics drivers, xf86-video-intel 2.99.917+722+g714052f graphics driver for Intel GPUs, Ruby 2.3.3 programming language, and NDISwrapper 1.61 wireless driver wrapper for the Linux kernel. The btrfs-progs 4.8.1 package is also available for those who want to manipulate Btrfs filesystem.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/chakra-gnu-linux-users-get-libreoffice-5-2-4-rust-1-14-0-and-mesa-3d-12-0-3-511284.shtml

