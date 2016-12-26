When Nintendo decided to release Super Mario Run for iOS devices only, it caused quite a lot of disappointment among Android users. Unfortunately, some sleazy people are taking advantage of those feelings by releasing Super Mario apps that could be loaded with malware.

Henry T. Casey reports for Tom’s Guide:

“Android-device owners who love Mario games and can’t wait to play Super Mario Run need to learn some patience. The game has been released only on iOS, yet tons of phony copycats containing malware are flooding third-party Android app stores.

Some of these apps, including one titled “Super Mario,” can take full control over your phone, as they request privileges to edit, read, receive and send text messages, as well as take photos and video and even track your precise location using GPS.”

Source: http://www.infoworld.com/article/3152573/android/android-beware-super-mario-run-malware.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht