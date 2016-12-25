Debian GNU/Linux Is Considering “Automatic Upgrades”

Soon you may witness automatic upgrades in Debian GNU/Linux operating system. For a secure experience by default, this proposal was made during the Debian Cloud sprint in November. Due to various criticalities involved, initially, this feature could be limited to new cloud installations.

Debian GNU/Linux is regarded as a rock-solid Linux distribution that has become the foundation of many popular distributions like Ubuntu. It has a reliable package update system that has inspired many other operating systems.

Currently, the update process is manual for the users. Now, the Debian Project is looking at the possibility of making “the automatic minor upgrades to installed packages” the default for new installations.

Longtime Debian developer Steve McIntyre brought up this proposal during the Debian Cloud sprint in November. “A secure experience by default” was cited as the reason behind this step. This is supposed to be done by installing and configuring unattended-upgrades package within images.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/debian-gnu-linux-considering-automatic-upgrades/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht