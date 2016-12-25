NethServer developer and community manager Alessio Fattorini informed about the immediate availability of the third Release Candidate of the upcoming NethServer 7 operating system.

Now that the CentOS community announced the final release of the CentOS 7.3 (build 1611) distribution based on the freely distributed source code of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 operating system, it’s time for NethServer 7 to hit the streets as well, and the last Release Candidate is here to resolve the remaining blockers.

Among the changes and improvements implemented in the RC3 development release of NethServer 7, we can mention that the MITM (Man In The Middle) feature of the Transparent HTTPS proxy was dropped due to the fact that CentOS 7.3 ships with Squid 3.5, which features a brand-new function for intercepting HTTPS connections.

Also because of Squid 3.5, the squidGuard filter, redirector and access controller plugin was replaced with ufdbGuard, the configuration of remote account providers has been simplified, the DPI module was updated to work with the upstream kernel included in CentOS 7.3, and the “Administrators” group is now visible in the management interface.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/centos-based-nethserver-7-gnu-linux-distribution-gets-one-last-release-candidate-511237.shtml

