The deprecation of 32-bit and PPC ISOs from Ubuntu was discussed last month by several Ubuntu developers during the Ubuntu Online Summit event, including Ubuntu MATE’s Martin Wimpress, who is now a Canonical employee as part of the Ubuntu Desktop Team, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone out there closely watching the Ubuntu scene.

The decision to deprecate the PowerPC 32-bit ISO images for future releases of Ubuntu Linux was made because of two reasons. One is that the Debian Project also announced earlier this year that was dropping support for the PPC architecture starting with the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system.

The second reason is the lack of interest from users for the PPC images of Ubuntu. The exact statistics have been explained in detail during the UOS conference, but it looks like the recorded video is no longer available online as the owner deleted the account. Also, upstream support for the 32-bit, Big Endian PowerPC architecture is no longer there.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-to-drop-support-for-32-bit-powerpc-ppc-architectures-511239.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht