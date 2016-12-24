Providing users with a pure upstream distribution of Kubernetes, Canonical offers them full support for Kubernetes 1.5.1, CNI (Container Network Interface) support for Charms, which paves the way for support of other CNI -based SDN (Software Defined Network) apps like Weave and Calico, as well as debug actions for the kubernetes-worker and kubernetes-master Charms.

Those of you who ever dreamed of installing the latest stable release of Kubernetes on their Ubuntu Linux operating systems can do it now as Canonical provided a couple of PPAs (Personal Package Archives) that include all the packages needed to get a Kubernetes 1.5.1 cluster up and running in minutes.

To get started, open the Terminal app or switch to a TTY using the ALT+F2 key combination and add the two PPA repositories using the first set of commands listed below. Once you’ve added the two PPAs, it’s time to update your system and install the required packages. The last command is used for starting the Kubernetes cluster.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-announces-own-distribution-of-kubernetes-1-5-1-for-ubuntu-16-04-linux-511236.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht