Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL

Being a major release, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.

There’s also better support for the Python 3 interpreted, dynamic programming language, along with initial support for the OCaml, JRuby, and R programming languages, an updated graphics stack based on the X.Org Server 1.18.4 display server, and rename of the nodejs package to nodejs-current.

any of the core components and applications available in Alpine Linux’s software repositories have been updated to their latest versions at the moment of the launch. For example, users Mwill enjoy Samba 4.5.3, GNU C Library 2.50.2, GTK+ 3.22.5, PostgreSQL 9.6, and LibreOffice 5.2.3.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/alpine-linux-3-5-hits-the-streets-with-zfs-support-as-root-switches-to-libressl-511235.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht