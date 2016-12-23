Oracle Launches VirtualBox 5.1.12 with Initial Linux Kernel 4.10 Support, Fixes

VirtualBox 5.1.12 brings a month’s worth of bug fixes and improvements that Oracle’s engineers responsible for keeping VirtualBox a reliable and stable application implemented since VirtualBox 5.1.10 was announced a month ago.

Here’s what’s new in VirtualBox 5.1.12

Besides various GUI, E1000, storage, and VMM improvements, VirtualBox 5.1.12 adds a bunch of goodies for Linux users, among which we can mention initial support for the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel, as well as better support for Linux kernel 4.9 for hosts.

Additionally, there’s better support for the Linux 2.6.28 kernel series, which is no longer officially supported, for both Linux hosts and guests, and it looks like the Linux Additions component now warns users about a known bug with older Linux guests.

Among these, there’s the long-term supported Debian GNU/Linux 7 “Wheezy” series, which requires users to manually add some patches to get 3D working. Also, VirtualBox now automatically disables asynchronous I/O on Linux 2.6.18 kernels for Linux hosts.

