GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton informs about the release and general availability of a new build of his ExTiX operating system based on Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak).

Dubbed “The Ultimate Linux System,” ExTiX 17.0 KDE Live DVD is here four months after the release of ExTiX 16.4, it’s tagged as build 161221 and based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 “Jessie,” Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” (a.k.a. Debian Testing), and Ubuntu 16.10, but without the Unity user interface.

ExTiX 17.0 is a Live distro developed for fans of the KDE4 desktop environment, as it’s built on top of KDE Frameworks 5.26.0 with KDE Development Platform 4.16. However, the good news is that this appears to be one of the very first Live systems shipping with the recently released Linux 4.9 kernel.

Among the most popular apps included in ExTiX 17.0, we can mention Google Chrome web browser, BlueGriffon WYSIWYG editor, and Refracta Tools, which allow you to respin your own Live ISOs.

Other noteworthy apps installed by default in ExTiX 17.0 include the LibreOffice office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client, GParted partition editor, Brasero CD/DVD burning utility, SMPlayer video player, and GCC for those who want to compile software from sources.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/extix-17-0-gnu-linux-distro-arrives-with-linux-kernel-4-9-based-on-ubuntu-16-10-511197.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht