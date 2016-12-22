BlackArch Linux 2016-12-20 ISO images are now available for download for both 64- and 32-bit deployments. They ship with a new kernel from the Linux 4.8 stable series, version 4.8.13, over 100 new tools for all of your ethical hacking needs, and several other improvements.

Among the improvements included in BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20, we can mention that all the in-house built BlackArch tools have received new versions, a reboot and shutdown issue with the LXDM display manager was resolved, and most of the pre-installed packages are now at their latest versions.

Furthermore, the menus of several of the included window managers, such as Openbox, Fluxbox, and Awesome, have been updated, and some maintenance was done for the userland.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/new-blackarch-linux-isos-roll-out-with-kernel-4-8-13-over-1600-hacking-tools-511155.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht