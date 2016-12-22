Canonical published several new USN (Ubuntu Security Notice) advisories to inform users of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution about the general availability of kernel updates for their operating systems.

According to the latest Ubuntu security notices, it would appear that a total of fifteen security flaws have been patched across all supported Ubuntu OSes, including Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), Ubuntu 16.10 for Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr), as well as Ubuntu 12.04 LTS (Precise Pangolin).

Of course, all of their official derivatives are also affected, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Kylin, etc. Therefore, Canonical recommends all users to update the kernel packages to the versions mentioned below as soon as possible.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-patches-15-linux-kernel-vulnerabilities-in-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-511161.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht