Microsoft announced the release of SQL Server v.Next Community Technology Preview 1.1 for both Windows and Linux. This update includes enhancements to several database engine and Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities which you can try in your development and test environments.

In addition, they have added support for Red Hat 7.3 and Ubuntu 16.10 to SQL Server on Linux.

Source: https://mspoweruser.com/sql-server-v-next-ctp-1-1-now-available-for-windows-and-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht