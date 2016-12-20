Sandboxed Tor Browser 0.0.2 “Alpha” Is Here To Protect Your Anonymity

Tor developers have created their own version of Sandboxed Tor Browser. At the moment, an early Alpha version of Sandboxed Tor Browser 0.0.2 is available for Linux distributions. The developers have taken this approach to minimize the attack surface during some vulnerability exploitation.

The FBI is known to exploit Firefox browser vulnerabilities and track the activities of Tor Browsers. A series of such developments have inspired the Tor browser developers to take extra security measures.

Firefox creator Mozilla hasn’t been able to add potent sandboxing to its web browser. So, Tor developers have built their own sandboxing.

For those who don’t know, Sandboxing is a method to isolate the programs from the underlying operating system. This technique ensures that threats aren’t propagated from the program to other parts of the OS.

Experts from the Tor Project have launched an Alpha version of Sandboxed Tor Browser 0.0.2. The Sandboxing limits Tor’s ability to interact with low-level APIs. This reduces the surface of attack and makes it hard for a hacker to de-anonymize a user.

