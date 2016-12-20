A new version of the Mint Linux operating system has been released this week as Linux Mint 18.1 which brings with it plenty of new features for users to enjoy as well as refinements to make the desktop experience even more comfortable to use.

As well as a wealth of new features Linux Mint 18.1 will also be supported until 2021 and comes with a choice of either Cinnamon or MATE desktop environments both of which includes a wealth of updates for the 18.1 release.

Linux Mint 18.1 Cinnamon includes a new version of the desktop environment with a new screen saver, new animations, and other visual tweaks. There’s also support for auto-rotation on tablets or other computers with accelerometers, support for vertical panels (letting you put the panels on the left and right sides of the screen instead of the top and bottom, and updated apps.

Linux Mint 18.1 MATE has many of the same app updates and improvements to the underlying code of the operating system, but updates to the MATE desktop operating system are more modest. It now uses DuckDuckGo instead of Google as the default search engine in the MintMenu application, and several key features have been switched to GTK3.

Source: http://www.geeky-gadgets.com/linux-mint-18-1-os-released-offering-support-until-2021-19-12-2016/