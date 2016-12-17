Linux Mint 18.1 ‘Serena’ is here for Christmas! Will you install this open source holiday gift?

Linux Mint is an operating system that I simultaneously love and hate. I love it because it makes Linux easy to use for home users. I sometimes hate Linux Mint because it is essentially just a tweaked version of Ubuntu — I’d rather see users choose Canonical’s OS as intended. True, Mint’s tweaks are actually very good, but I am not sure it warrants an entirely different operating system — even if the final product is rewarding.

But OK, if you love Linux Mint and use it regularly, I have very good news — version 18.1 ‘Serena’ is finally here. Yes, Santa Claus has delivered an early Christmas gift! There are two desktop environments from which to choose — Cinnamon and Mate. Thankfully there is no KDE version to further confuse things, but I digress. Will you download Linux Mint 18.1?

Most users will want to target the Cinnamon desktop environment version of the operating system, as it offers a more modern appearance with greater eye candy. Don’t get me wrong, Mate has its place too — ideally on machines with lower-end hardware — but some folks with high-end machines prefer the simpler design. Different strokes for different folks, as they say. Right, Willis?

Linux Mint 18.1 comes with the updated Cinnamon 3.2 which looks to be wonderful. The Mint team touts a new screensaver/ login screen in the desktop environment, and yeah, it looks good. I know what you are thinking — does that matter? Uh, yeah! All the little things add up to the overall user experience.

Source: http://betanews.com/2016/12/16/linux-mint-18-1-serena-christmas-open-source-mate-cinnamon/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht