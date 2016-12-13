It might surprise some of you that with a little effort, you can make Ubuntu work like ChromeOS. Best of all, you can do so and still keep Ubuntu’s advantages. In this article, I’ll share some tips and thoughts on how you can run Ubuntu with similar features to those found in ChromeOS.

ChromeOS relies exclusively on the Chrome browser access for extended functionality. Anything that can’t be visited as a webpage, must then be an extension for the Chrome browser. On the surface, this is fine. But it can also be frustrating. Consider this – what if the extension stops working or a change to ChromeOS breaks that extension’s functionality? This is the problem with relying exclusively on web apps.

Local applications on modern Linux distros like Ubuntu allow us more choice and control. Choices like the ability to use multiple programs to edit a document or, if I prefer, use a word processing web app instead. With a Linux installation, users are in the drivers seat and will have far greater functionality than they will with web apps only.

Source: http://www.datamation.com/open-source/make-ubuntu-work-like-chromeos.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht