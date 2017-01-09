Home Blog
Full Circle Weekly News #48
Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/ SHOW NOTES: Ubuntu...
Full Circle Weekly News #47
New Mailing List
Hi folks! The current mailing list has almost 20,000 email addresses in it. A lot of which are junk. It's also currently quite difficult to...
Full Circle Magazine #116
This month: * Command & Conquer * How-To : Python (Arduino), LaTeX With Zim, and Program With FreePascal * Graphics : Inkscape * ChromeCult: Zoho Docs * Linux Labs:...
Full Circle Weekly News #46
SHOW NOTES: Canonical Outs Live Patch Kernel Update for Ubuntu 16.04 to Patch Security Flaws http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-live-patch-kernel-update-for-ubuntu-16-04-to-patch-security-flaws-510828.shtml “Ultra Minimal” Ubuntu Budgie Is Coming, Uses “220MB Or Less Of...
Full Circle Weekly News #45
SHOW NOTES: Canonical to sue cloud provider over Ubuntu images http://www.itwire.com/cloud/76039-canonical-to-sue-cloud-provider-over-ubuntu-images.html “Just 1 Link” To Hack North Korea’s “Terrible” Linux Distro https://fossbytes.com/hack-north-korea-linux-distro-red-star-3/ Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 Officially Released http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-14-officially-released-with-revamped-unity-8-interface-fixes-510787.shtml Tor Phone Is...
Full Circle Weekly News #44
SHOW NOTES: Ubuntu to Reject SHA-1-Signed Repos by Default in APT Starting January 1, 2017 http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-to-reject-sha-1-signed-repos-by-default-in-apt-starting-january-1-2017-510462.shtml Kaspersky OS: Antivirus Firm Launches Its Own “Hackproof” OS, Based On...
Full Circle Magazine #115 is here!
This month: * Command & Conquer * How-To : Python, Command Line SMTP, and Program With FreePascal * Graphics : Inkscape * Linux Labs: Computer Recycling at The...
Full Circle Weekly News #43
SHOW NOTES: Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 Slightly Delayed http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-14-slightly-delayed-new-task-manager-gets-fuzzy-background-510180.shtml Microsoft joins the Linux Foundation, 15 years after Ballmer called it 'cancer' http://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13651940/microsoft-linux-foundation-membership Almost all the world's fastest supercomputers run Linux http://www.zdnet.com/article/almost-all-the-worlds-fastest-supercomputers-run-linux/ Security...
Full Circle Weekly News #42
SHOW NOTES: Ubuntu Budgie Is Now an Official Ubuntu Flavor http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-budgie-is-now-an-official-ubuntu-flavor-510062.shtml Former Bitcoin Core Developer Joins Linux Foundation Board https://cointelegraph.com/news/former-bitcoin-core-developer-jeff-garzik-joins-linux-foundation-board Orange Pi PC 2 Is A Cheap Quad Core...